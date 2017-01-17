FTSE 100 movers: Burberry shines on u...

FTSE 100 movers: Burberry shines on update but Pearson tanks

London's FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,235.79 in afternoon trade, with updates from Burberry and Pearson in focus. Luxury retailer Burberry was the standout gainer after it reported 4% growth in underlying retail sales for the third quarter, boosted by a return to growth for the Asia Pacific region but with the Americas still in decline.




