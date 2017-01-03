"Frost Free" & "Bluebird" take Dover top trots
Frost Free Hanover closed with a rush to win the $20,000 Open Handicap trot and Bluebird Reverend pulled away for victory in the Wednesday feature trots at Dover Downs on Jan. 4. Tony Morgan and Corey Callahan won four races apiece. Next to last on the backstretch, meet leading driver Vic Kirby got Frost Free Hanover going heading to the three quarters before power home to win in 1:54.4. Lou Man , who led entering the stretch finished second with Uva Hanover third a head in front Tough Mac .
