Feeling slighted, Adelson severs ties with Raiders stadium project in Las Vegas
An artist's illustration of a stadium on Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard was revealed during a Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee meeting at UNLV Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. If the Oakland Raiders are paying just $1 annually to lease the proposed $1.9 million domed football stadium near the Strip, then billionaire Las Vegas Sands CEO won't be involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan 6
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC