Fair Grounds hires Doug Shipley as new president
Horses make their way to the starting gate during the annual Street Fare Derby at the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots on August 15, 2015. ((Brett Duke, NOLA.com Doug Shipley has been hired as to oversee the management team and all Fair Grounds operations including their gaming, racing, and video poker/OTB operations, Churchill Downs, Inc. officials announced this week.
