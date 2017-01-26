Dover features to Soto, Rockinonby an...

Dover features to Soto, Rockinonby and Mustang Art

15 hrs ago Read more: HarnessLink.com

Soto won the $30,000 Preferred Handicap, Rockinonby took the $21,000 Open while Mustang Art won his second in-a-row in the top three races on the Thursday, Jan.26 at Dover Downs. For the second straight day, Art Stafford Jr. drove the winner of the feature race on the card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.

