Commissioners hear from Clean Air Act advocates
Three weeks after a proposed order was presented to Hancock County commissioners asking them to reconsider the Clean Air Act, officials heard from several others in favor of keeping the existing law. Commissioners also acted on a motion during Thursday's meeting to seek outside counsel in regard to the order presented Jan. 5 by former MTR Gaming Group CEO Ted Arneault to reconsider the Clean Air Act, which was passed and enacted by the Hancock County Board of Health in 2015.
