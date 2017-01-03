Commissioners asked to amend Clean Air Act

Hancock County Commissioners will take a look into a proposed order regarding the Clear Air Act, which prohibits smoking in all public places throughout the county. During Thursday's meeting, former CEO of MTR Gaming Group Ted Arneault presented a proposed order to the commissioners, asking them to consider an amendment to the Clean Air Act, which was passed by the Hancock County Health Board in 2014 and went into effect July 1, 2015.

