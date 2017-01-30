Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini Lead ACM Party for a Cause Lineup

In conjunction with every Academy of Country Music Awards, numerous country artists sign on to perform at the ACM Party for a Cause, taking place in the days surrounding the annual awards event in Las Vegas. This year's event, taking place March 30th to April 2nd, will feature performances from Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum and many others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.