Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. " Separately, TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in...
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC