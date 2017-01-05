Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Upgraded...

Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

8 hrs ago

According to Zacks, "Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. " Separately, TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Chicago, IL

