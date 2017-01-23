Boutique hotel Rumor east of Las Vega...

Boutique hotel Rumor east of Las Vegas Strip sells for $18M

Rumor, a boutique hotel east of the Strip, has been sold - and its name has already been yanked from the walls.The 150-room hotel at 455 E. Harmon Ave., across the street from the Hard Rock Hotel, sold for $18 million, according to the seller, The Siegel Group.The sale closed on Friday, Clark County records show, and the hotel is now called Serene Vegas.The new owners are based in Hong Kong, property records show, but efforts to confirm their exact identity were unsuccessful.

