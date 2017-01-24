Beloit Memorial bands win prestigious jazz competition
Members of Beloit Memorial's Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble came home with top awards from Saturday's Purdue University Jazz Festival. Both bands were first among 17 bands they competed with in their divisions.
