Bad Luck For Penn National Gaming, Inc.: Why Shares Fell 15% in 2016
The decline follows some up-and-down performance since spinning off the real estate investment trust Gaming and Leisure Properties at the end of 2013, a move that was supposed to allow the gaming company to focus on growth with fewer capital requirements. The disappointment for Penn National can be traced to the company's continually missing its own revenue guidance throughout the year.
