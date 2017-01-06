Are There Too Many Macau Casino Rooms or Not Enough?
After a fifth straight month of rising gaming revenues, the Macau casino recovery appears to be back on track, but can the effort be sustained enough to support all the hotels that are coming online? Gambling revenues may rise, but the resort operators may not be able to fill all the rooms they're building. Las Vegas Sands new Parisian resort boasts 3,000 guest rooms at its hotel, adding to the supply of 36,000 rooms in Macau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Fri
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC