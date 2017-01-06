Are There Too Many Macau Casino Rooms or Not Enough?

After a fifth straight month of rising gaming revenues, the Macau casino recovery appears to be back on track, but can the effort be sustained enough to support all the hotels that are coming online? Gambling revenues may rise, but the resort operators may not be able to fill all the rooms they're building. Las Vegas Sands new Parisian resort boasts 3,000 guest rooms at its hotel, adding to the supply of 36,000 rooms in Macau.

