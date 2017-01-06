Are There Too Many Macau Casino Rooms...

Are There Too Many Macau Casino Rooms or Not Enough?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

After a fifth straight month of rising gaming revenues, the Macau casino recovery appears to be back on track, but can the effort be sustained enough to support all the hotels that are coming online? Gambling revenues may rise, but the resort operators may not be able to fill all the rooms they're building. Las Vegas Sands new Parisian resort boasts 3,000 guest rooms at its hotel, adding to the supply of 36,000 rooms in Macau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Fri hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
News APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Le Jimbo 1
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,976 • Total comments across all topics: 277,685,018

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC