Analysts Bullish on Las Vegas, but Regional Gaming Cannibalization a Concern
Las Vegas and Macau lead the bull charge in 2017, but growth in the gaming sector is not without concerns. MGM Resorts Int'l is the best pick in the gaming sector due to its exposure to the still viable Las Vegas and recovering Macau markets, but regional gaming plays could suffer the effects of cannibalization in 2017, analysts told TheStreet Tuesday .
