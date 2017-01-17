American Gaming Association CEO expla...

American Gaming Association CEO explains impact of Trump administration

Read more: RGT Online

The International Casino Conference , which opens the ICE VOX program of learning and networking, will feature keynote addresses from some of the most influential figures in the gaming industry, including Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association. Ahead of his appearance at the ICC, which takes place at London's Hippodrome Casino on Monday 6th February, ICE VOX caught up with Freeman to ask his opinion on international gaming collaboration, engaging with pressure groups, his views on ICE Totally Gaming and what the AGA thinks about having a casino operator as the 45th President of the United States.

