Alamos CEO: Long-Term Commitment to Turkey Projects
John McCluskey, CEO of Alamos Gold joins Bloomberg TV Canada's Mark Bunting to discuss growth potential in Turkey despite geopolitical concerns. Full episode of "What'd You Miss?" Guests include: TD Securities Head of Global Rates Strategy Priya Misra, Council on Foreign Relations Senior Fellow Brad Setser, and Democratic Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|9 hr
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC