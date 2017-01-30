Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] Adelson Pulls Out of Raiders Stadium Plan Proposal The proposed $1.9 billion stadium plan to bring the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas lost its largest stated private investor Monday as the family of Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson officially withdrew their $650 million commitment to the construction.

