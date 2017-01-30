Adelson Pulls Out of Raiders Stadium Plan Proposal
Adelson Pulls Out of Raiders Stadium Plan Proposal The proposed $1.9 billion stadium plan to bring the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas lost its largest stated private investor Monday as the family of Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson officially withdrew their $650 million commitment to the construction.
