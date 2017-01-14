64,410 Shares in International Game Technology (IGT) Acquired by Chicago Equity Partners LLC
Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.
