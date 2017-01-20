2017 AVN + AEE preview: Jessica Drake, Tasha Reign, Natasha Nice, Joanna Angel, Chloe Amour

The expo center at The Hard Rock Hotel has been expanded in the last 12 months, so the world's biggest and best adult industry and fan convention will be even larger this year. Here's last year's red carpet excitement of the 2016 AVN Awards by videographer Richard Corey on YouTube : The four-day AVN + Adult Entertainment Expo, which opens today with hundreds of porn princesses preening for fans in the skimpiest of outfits and tottering on the highest of heels, crescendos Saturday night with The AVN Awards, the "Oscars of the Porn Industry," with categories for best actress, best actor, best cinematography, best director a and much more.

