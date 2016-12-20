Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the casino operator's stock. WYNN has been the topic of several other reports.
