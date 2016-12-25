Will Wynn Resorts, Limited Raise Its Dividend in 2017?

At as high as 7.5% dividend yield in the recent past , Wynn has since slashed its dividend to now just 2% over the trailing 12 months. Things are starting to look good for Wynn's underlying business once more -- could this lead to a dividend raise in the year ahead? Wynn Resorts stock rose massively in the run-up to 2014 thanks largely to the rise in Macau, the gaming mecca off the coast of Mainland China that, at its height, was earning around seven times the gaming revenue of Las Vegas.

