Will Las Vegas Sands Stock Pay a Bigger Dividend in 2017?

The casino giant's CEO, Sheldon Adelson, has signaled that Sands intends to follow through on plans for a small dividend increase in 2017. Yet with a yield in excess of 5% and an annual dividend rate that exceeds its earnings over the past 12 months, some investors worry that Las Vegas Sands' dividend might be at risk.

