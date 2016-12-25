Vegas plans $500,000 blowout for New ...

Vegas plans $500,000 blowout for New Year's

13 hrs ago

The stage is set for another New Year's Eve extravaganza in Las Vegas. As usual, the festivities will be split between the "America's Party" fireworks show on the Strip and live entertainment downtown at the Fremont Street Experience.

