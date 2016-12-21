Trump hotels reach union contract with workers in Las Vegas, DC
Hotels in Las Vegas and Washington D.C. owned by President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday they have entered into collective bargaining agreements with some of their workers, who will drop claims that the hotels violated federal labor law. The four-year contracts effective Jan. 1 will provide employees of Trump International hotels in those cities with annual raises and pension and health care benefits, Trump Hotels and four unions said in a joint statement.
