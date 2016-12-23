Scoop: Penn & Teller: Fool Us on the ...

Scoop: Penn & Teller: Fool Us on the CW - Monday, January 9, 2017

"Penn & Teller Snake Their Chances" - WON'T GET FOOLED AGAIN - Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

