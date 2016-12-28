Rock Island Woman wins $25,000 from an Iowa Lottery scratch ticket
Mechelle Woolison said she received some Iowa Lottery scratch tickets as a holiday gift and one of them turned out to be a $25,000 winner. The 45-year-old said she's an occasional lottery player and was still in disbelief when she claimed her prize from the lottery's regional office in Cedar Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
