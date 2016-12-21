RETAIL: Another insight on PSFK for Members
Wynn Resorts and Amazon are working together to place an Amazon Echo in every Wynn hotel room in Las Vegas. Steve Wynn, the CEO of Wynn Resorts, wants to give the guest in each room a tech-filled experience.
