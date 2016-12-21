Pokabunga Obtains Skill Gaming License From the Nagaland Government
The Government of Nagaland within the ambit of Nagaland Prohibition of Gambling and Promotion and Regulation of Games of Skill Rules Act 2016 has issued the coveted skill gaming license to WYZ Games India Private Limited, after a thorough examination of the business practices and the vision of the company. The company, which hosts skill-based games of poker and rummy on its website http://www.pokabunga.com , has offices in Founded by IIM Alumni and noted Investment Bankers, Pokabunga.com is committed to bringing a world-class gaming experience to its users, and in promoting the rising sport of poker in .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in...
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC