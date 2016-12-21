Pokabunga Obtains Skill Gaming Licens...

Pokabunga Obtains Skill Gaming License From the Nagaland Government

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

The Government of Nagaland within the ambit of Nagaland Prohibition of Gambling and Promotion and Regulation of Games of Skill Rules Act 2016 has issued the coveted skill gaming license to WYZ Games India Private Limited, after a thorough examination of the business practices and the vision of the company. The company, which hosts skill-based games of poker and rummy on its website http://www.pokabunga.com , has offices in Founded by IIM Alumni and noted Investment Bankers, Pokabunga.com is committed to bringing a world-class gaming experience to its users, and in promoting the rising sport of poker in .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
News APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,214 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,738

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC