Parking garage implosion at Black Haw...

Parking garage implosion at Black Hawk casino is emblematic of town's hopes for future

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Denver Post

As a chilly crowd counted down the implosion early Wednesday of a five-story parking garage in this mining-town-turned-gaming-mecca, their anticipation was for more than the loud noises and dust storm to come. It was a big step toward Black Hawk's hopes for a future as another Colorado outdoor recreation destination, launching a renaissance outside of slot machines and poker tables that includes hundreds of new hotel rooms and an emphasis on protecting and embracing the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
News APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,222 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC