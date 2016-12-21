Parking garage implosion at Black Hawk casino is emblematic of town's hopes for future

As a chilly crowd counted down the implosion early Wednesday of a five-story parking garage in this mining-town-turned-gaming-mecca, their anticipation was for more than the loud noises and dust storm to come. It was a big step toward Black Hawk's hopes for a future as another Colorado outdoor recreation destination, launching a renaissance outside of slot machines and poker tables that includes hundreds of new hotel rooms and an emphasis on protecting and embracing the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.