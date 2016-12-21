Parking garage implosion at Black Hawk casino is emblematic of town's hopes for future
As a chilly crowd counted down the implosion early Wednesday of a five-story parking garage in this mining-town-turned-gaming-mecca, their anticipation was for more than the loud noises and dust storm to come. It was a big step toward Black Hawk's hopes for a future as another Colorado outdoor recreation destination, launching a renaissance outside of slot machines and poker tables that includes hundreds of new hotel rooms and an emphasis on protecting and embracing the environment.
