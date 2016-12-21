Mass.'s highest court reviewing Mohegan Sun suit over Boston-area casino license
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Mohegan Sun's legal challenge of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission's 2014 decision to award the Boston-area casino license to Wynn Resorts was still kicking at year's end. One of the last potential obstacles in Wynn Boston Harbor's path, the litigation has had little impact on the $2.1 billion project, now scheduled to open in Everett in 2019.
