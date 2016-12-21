Macau's gaming industry to see better days in 2017, says Morgan Stanley
Investment bank Morgan Stanley raised its expectation for Macau revenue growth in 2017 on new casino openings and better infrastructure, but warned of risks from further Chinese government crackdowns on graft. Gross gaming revenue growth has been raised to 10 per cent in 2017 from its previous estimate of 2 per cent, according to Morgan Stanley's latest report.
