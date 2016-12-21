Macau's gaming industry to see better...

Macau's gaming industry to see better days in 2017, says Morgan Stanley

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Investment bank Morgan Stanley raised its expectation for Macau revenue growth in 2017 on new casino openings and better infrastructure, but warned of risks from further Chinese government crackdowns on graft. Gross gaming revenue growth has been raised to 10 per cent in 2017 from its previous estimate of 2 per cent, according to Morgan Stanley's latest report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
News APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,887 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,192

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC