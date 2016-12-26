Iowa Lottery Says Human Error Delayed Thursday Game Results
Iowa Lottery officials say a human reporting error caused the winning numbers for Thursday's Lucky for Life drawing to be reported incorrectly in Iowa and then delayed the drawing results in the state entirely for several hours. The Iowa Lottery was able to correctly enter the official drawing results Friday evening and resumed paying prizes from that drawing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in...
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC