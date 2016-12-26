Iowa Lottery Says Human Error Delayed...

Iowa Lottery Says Human Error Delayed Thursday Game Results

Iowa Lottery officials say a human reporting error caused the winning numbers for Thursday's Lucky for Life drawing to be reported incorrectly in Iowa and then delayed the drawing results in the state entirely for several hours. The Iowa Lottery was able to correctly enter the official drawing results Friday evening and resumed paying prizes from that drawing.

