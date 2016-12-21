Iowa Lottery sales reached record hig...

Iowa Lottery sales reached record high in 2016, report says

Read more: Post-Bulletin

A new report says sales of Iowa Lottery tickets spiked in the budget year that ended June 30 and generated the most revenue in the program's 31-year history. Backed by surging sales of instant-scratch and Powerball tickets, the Lottery brought in $366.9 million in total revenue, a $42 million increase from the prior year.

