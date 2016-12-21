Gaming industry to benefit from improved TAJ service
Gaming industry stakeholders are expected to benefit significantly from improved service delivery under phase three of the Tax Administration Jamaica's Revenue Administration Information System . The phase, which was rolled out in early September, entails revenue administration streamlining for several categories of taxes applied within the industry.
