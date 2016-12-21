Gaming industry is optimistic for 2017
The head of an organization representing the gaming industry said Tuesday that he's optimistic about 2017 and sees the election of Donald Trump as president in a positive vein since he has owned casinos in Atlantic City. "We are better positioned than at any prior point to achieve our objectives," American Gaming Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman said during a conference call looking ahead to the next year for the gaming industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in...
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC