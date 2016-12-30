Former owner of Argosy Casino asking for lawsuit to be heard in U.S. District court
The former owner of the Argosy Casino is asking for a $1.93 million lawsuit filed against the casino last month to be heard in U.S. District court. In November, the nonprofit group Community Action Agency of Siouxland filed the lawsuit against the Belle of Sioux City, the former owners of Argosy, and Iowa Gaming Company.
