As James Packer's Crown Resorts exits...

As James Packer's Crown Resorts exits, tourist arrivals spark Macau casino revival

2 hrs ago

The former Portuguese colony's efforts to reinvent itself with a half-size Eiffel Tower replica and Melco-Crown's Hollywood-themed resort Studio City are starting to pay off, according to local government data. James Packer is scrapping plans for an international gambling empire as Crown looks to offload shares in an increasingly risky Macau to focus on a safer bet at home.

