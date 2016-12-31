Amanda Nunes Celebrates UFC Victory with Beer
Amanda Nunes was not into fancy champagne celebrations after kicking Ronda Rousey's ass in UFC 207 ... all she wanted was Bud Light! We got Ronda beelining it for Wolfgang Puck's Bar & Grill in the MGM Grand after her 48 second KO and she was a woman determined to celebrate her way.
