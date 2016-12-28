Actor Anthony Hopkins' paintings are on display at two Las Vegas resorts
Actor Anthony Hopkins' newest passion is painting. His works, which he describes as "primitive," now hang in galleries at two Las Vegas hotels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '...
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in...
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
|APNewsBreak: US Senate panel demands info in lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC