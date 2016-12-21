9Apps joins Gameloft to distribute top games in India

New Delhi, Dec 26 : 9Apps, part of China-based Alibaba Group, on Monday announced partnership with digital and social game publisher Gameloft to distribute its most popular games in India. [NK Business] Through this partnership, Gameloft users will be able to enjoy games like Asphalt Nitro, Real Football 2016, Dragon Mania Legends, Danger Dash and many more on the 9Apps platform.

