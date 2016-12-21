9Apps joins Gameloft to distribute to...

9Apps joins Gameloft to distribute top games in India

New Delhi, Dec 26 : 9Apps, part of China-based Alibaba Group, on Monday announced partnership with digital and social game publisher Gameloft to distribute its most popular games in India. [NK Business] Through this partnership, Gameloft users will be able to enjoy games like Asphalt Nitro, Real Football 2016, Dragon Mania Legends, Danger Dash and many more on the 9Apps platform.

Chicago, IL

