Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 4,706 Shares of Select Comfort Corporation

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its position in shares of Select Comfort Corporation by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,095 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period.

