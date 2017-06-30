Stanley Furniture: This $1 Potential Turnaround Stock Is Deeply...
When I last wrote about another furniture company called Natuzzi in November 2016, it was trading at $1.55 per share. It has nearly doubled in value since then, and now there is another deep value furniture stock that also appears to have similar upside potential.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ... (Jan '17)
|16 min
|SKRichert
|4
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|Pjgoss
|35
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|18 hr
|willistineg
|116
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|darlene3570
|36
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Ella
|135
|Lexington Seaside Retreat (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Regina Krasny
|6
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jul 3
|Coolnana
|184
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC