Reviewing Herman Miller

Herman Miller and Virco Manufacturing Corporation are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitabiliy, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk. Herman Miller has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.