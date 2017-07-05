OppenheimerFunds Inc. Increases Posit...

OppenheimerFunds Inc. Increases Position in Select Comfort Corporation

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Select Comfort Corporation by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,306 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

