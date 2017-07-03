Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $275,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|18 hr
|Stephanie
|50
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|nanaj
|115
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jun 29
|McH
|34
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jun 29
|Coolnana
|783
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Set for Sale (Sep '16)
|Jun 28
|McH
|4
|looking to buy britannia rose nightstand (Feb '13)
|Jun 28
|Lusi
|10
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jun 25
|Fran Garrison
|183
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May '17
|Jeanette
|315
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC