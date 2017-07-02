Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Position...

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Masco Corporation by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,745 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 240,593 shares during the period.

