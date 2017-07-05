La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.69 Million
Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated to report sales of $357.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks . Three analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.37 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|JaneSargent
|134
|Lexington Seaside Retreat (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Regina Krasny
|6
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Tue
|retownes
|35
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Jul 3
|Coolnana
|184
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ... (Jan '17)
|Jul 3
|Coolnana
|3
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|Jul 2
|Stephanie
|50
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|nanaj
|115
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May '17
|Jeanette
|315
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC