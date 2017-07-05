La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expe...

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.69 Million

12 hrs ago

Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated to report sales of $357.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks . Three analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.37 million.

Chicago, IL

