La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Short Interest Update
La-Z-Boy Incorporated saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,389 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 1,120,119 shares.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Coolnana
|184
|I have a lexington victorian sampler king size ... (Jan '17)
|1 hr
|Coolnana
|3
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Stephanie
|50
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Jun 30
|nanaj
|115
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|Jun 29
|McH
|34
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Jun 29
|Coolnana
|783
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Set for Sale (Sep '16)
|Jun 28
|McH
|4
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May '17
|Jeanette
|315
