Green Square Capital LLC Maintains Stake in Masco Corporation
Green Square Capital LLC held its position in shares of Masco Corporation during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 15,665 shares of the construction company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
